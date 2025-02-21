NYS Ag and Markets Announces New Testing Requirements for Poultry In Live Bird Markets

The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets has announced that it is implementing new testing requirements for all poultry entering New York’s live bird markets.

The requirements are part of Ag and Markets’ aggressive, proactive response to the outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), or the bird flu. This additional measure follows the State’s temporary shutdown of 82 live bird markets on February 7, 2025 to facilitate a break in HPAI virus transmission within the markets and further protect animal and public health.

All live bird markets that had previously been closed have been cleaned, sanitized, and inspected and are now reopen.

New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard Ball said, “This new Notice and Order requiring that poultry be tested prior to entering live bird markets in New York State is a common-sense next step to protect animal and human health as we continue to monitor for avian influenza in New York’s poultry as well as our livestock. Following multiple detections of HPAI in live bird markets earlier this month, which resulted in a precautionary temporary shut down and cleaning for a majority of these markets, this Notice and Order strives to get at the source of the virus and prevent it from entering our live bird market system in the first place.”

New York State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said, “The risk of avian influenza to humans remains low. This increased bio surveillance is a proactive measure that will further protect livestock workers and the public, as we remain vigilant to keep the threat of avian influenza at bay.”

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Interim Commissioner Sean Mahar said, “DEC continues to collaborate closely with our state and federal partners on proactive monitoring and detection measures and we encourage New Yorkers to use our web-based tool to report suspected HPAI outbreaks in wildlife. New Yorkers should follow proper precautions when handling deceased wildlife and visit DEC’s website to learn more about safe handling practices.”

Farmers are encouraged to implement strong biosecurity practices and to be in close contact with veterinarians if they see any signs or symptoms of illness in farm animals.

If any of these symptoms are noted, veterinarians are urged to call the Department at (518) 457-3502 for sampling guidance. USDA continues to study how the virus is believed to be spread.