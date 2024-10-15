NYS Annual Arbor Day Poster Contest Has Begun

New York’s annual Arbor Day Poster contest has begun.

The State Department of Environmental Conservation‘s Urban and Community Forestry Program coordinates the contest each year to promote the value of trees in the environment and New Yorkers’ lives. The winner of the contest will have their photo or artwork reproduced as the 2025 Arbor Day Poster to commemorate the holiday.

The DEC is accepting original photograph and artwork submissions on behalf of the committee until 5:00 p.m. on December 31, 2024.

Entries must feature trees in New York State and be submitted through the online poster contest submission form.

Model consent forms are required for any discernable persons in photos.

For more information about the contest, visit the DEC’s website at dec.ny.gov or email arborday@dec.ny.gov. To obtain past New York State Arbor Day posters, contact any local DEC forestry office or call 518-402-9428.