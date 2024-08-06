NYS Annual Wild Turkey Survey Underway

New Yorkers are being encouraged to participate in the state’s annual survey for wild turkeys.

Throughout August, participants can record observed dates, locations, sex, and ages of wild turkeys by using an online form. The form can be filled out on a smartphone, tablet, or computer. The survey form and instructions are available on State Department of Environmental Conservation‘s website: https://dec.ny.gov/nature/animals-fish-plants/biodiversity-species-conservation/citizen-science/summer-wild-turkey-sighting-survey

The DEC has conducted the annual Summer Wild Turkey Sighting Survey with the help of the public since 1996. Many factors, including weather and habitat changes, can impact turkey reproduction and populations. By collecting observations of turkeys in August, the DEC estimates how productive the turkey population is each year and compare reproductive success between years. Annual measures of poult production (number of young-of-the-year birds) are important data that help biologists manage wild turkey populations.

Citizen or community science opportunities like the Summer Wild Turkey Sighting Survey cultivate a collaborative partnership between the public and DEC while providing data that can be used to help manage wildlife species, including turkeys.

Summary data from the survey is posted on the Fall Turkey Harvest and Productivity Dashboard on DEC’s website here:

https://experience.arcgis.com/experience/eeab1af0785b46a3905d9a7318186ba4/page/Page/?views=Fall-Turkey-Harvest-per-100-Hunter-Days