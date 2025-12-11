NYS Asking Fed Gov’t To Investigate Dollar General Toy For Lead Recall

The New York Department of State’s Division of Consumer Protection is calling for the Federal Government to investigate the Truck & Car Set: 2 Vehicles with Trailer toy and test for a national recall.

Research and testing found the red and gray surface coating of this toy contains inconsistent lead levels – in certain samples up to 11 times the allowable paint and surface coating lead level established by the federal Consumer Product Safety Improvement Act.

The Division is also warning holiday shopping consumers about the health hazards the lead paint found on the Truck and Car Set toy presents to children.

Product testing by the Division of Consumer Protection found that some Truck & Car Set: 2 Vehicles with Trailer toys contain lead above the federal limit. The toy is distributed by Old East Main Co. and sold at Dollar General stores throughout New York State.

The DCP contacted the federal Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) to request a national recall of the toy set while also asking Dollar General to remove the toy from its shelves and discontinue its sale. Dollar General has removed the toy from their stores in New York pending additional testing. The DCP also contacted the distributor Old East Main Co. requesting it cease the distribution and sale of the Truck & Car Set: 2 Vehicles with Trailer in New York State and nationwide.

If anyone has the Truck & Car Set: 2 Vehicles with Trailer at home, they can dispose of it by simply throwing it in the garbage, or they can choose to set it aside in a safe area and await any future recall instructions, which may or may not include a refund component. Consumers with unopened toys may contact Dollar General and seek a refund or store credit in accordance with store policies.

According to the New York State Department of Health, lead is a metal that can harm children when it gets into their bodies. Lead can harm a young child’s growth, behavior, and ability to learn. It can also cause anemia, kidney damage and hearing loss. The Truck & Car Set: 2 Vehicles with Trailer contained up to 1000 ppm of lead, well above the federal limit of 90 ppm.