NYS Cannabis Control Board Approve Waiving Licensing Fees For Two Years For Cultivators

The New York State Cannabis Control Board voted Friday to waive licensing fees for two years for adult-use conditional cultivators.

Those fees can range from $4,000 to $40,000. Licensees are allowed to cultivate and sell cannabis from an approved location.

Governor Kathy Hochul said in a statement, “I have made it clear that New York State needs to issue more dispensary licenses and kickstart cannabis sales in New York, and this two-year promise to Adult-Use Conditional Cultivators will make sure these farmers can reap the benefits of this growing industry”

The board also approved 114 new cultivating licenses, 45 of those new licenses are going to applicants seeking to open a retail dispensary, which is more than the board has approved in the last three years combined. Another 31 of those are going to applicants seeking to operate a microbusiness to grow, process, distribute and sell all under one license.

There are now 87 licensed dispensaries in New York state.