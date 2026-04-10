NYS DEC Announces Plan To Address Harmful Agal Blooms

The State Department of Environmental Conservation has announced a sweeping plan to address Harmful Algal Blooms (HABs) across the state.

The DEC’s new HAB Roadmap will inform short- and long-term HAB management efforts across New York State into the future and provides a guide for DEC, the public, and other researchers to further the statewide mission to address HABs and their water quality impacts on habitat, drinking water, recreation, and local economies.

DEC developed the HAB Roadmap to provide a clear, deliberate, and comprehensive plan to inform New York’s approach to HAB management. In alignment with DEC’s mission to protect and improve the state’s water quality resources, the HAB Roadmap includes six focus areas covering important aspects of managing HABs and their impacts:

Monitoring and Assessment – develop and implement monitoring approaches for HAB indicators to characterize presence, abundance, and improve the application of data. Water Quality Standards and Guidance Values – identify key HAB parameters and develop regulatory thresholds for assessment of best uses, if appropriate and applicable. Planning and Implementation – expand and develop existing clean water planning mechanisms and implementation programs to reduce HABs and their impacts. General and In-Waterbody Mitigation Research – conduct and support applied research to advance HAB mitigation knowledge and utilize findings to improve DEC HAB management. Permitting In-Waterbody Mitigation Practices – clarify and improve communication of existing permitting pathways for HAB mitigation and move toward development of an efficient, adaptive approach to permitting novel technologies. Public Outreach and Reporting – conduct reporting of HAB monitoring and research to ensure continued transparency of DEC efforts and enhance public understanding of coordinated HAB management and research actions.

Each focus area includes a goal statement and associated projects and tasks to improve the understanding of HAB drivers, impacts to health and recreation, and development of short- and long-term actions. With this clearly defined approach, DEC will continue its efforts and nation-leading investments in HAB management, research, and improvements to clean water infrastructure.

State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said, “As climate change makes our world warmer, this new roadmap will be vital in helping to protect the health of our communities, as we know Harmful Algal Blooms cause health effects to people and our pets. The Department will continue our work with local water suppliers, beach operators, and the Department of Environmental Conservation to monitor for Harmful Algal Blooms so that we may protect drinking water and recreational use of our waters.”

The HAB Roadmap will complement existing HAB program elements and connect published resources such as the HABs Research Guide and DEC water quality monitoring programs such as the Lake Classification and Inventory Program. Surface water quality data generated by DEC is made publicly available through the Division of Water Monitoring Portal. These data, along with applied research efforts, provide insight into management of HABs and water quality issues across New York. DEC’s Harmful Algal Blooms webpage provides access to additional background information on HABs, potential health risks, and efforts to manage HABs.

DEC conducts extensive research on the underlying factors contributing to HABs and HAB occurrence reporting officially began in 2012. Though phosphorus is naturally present and essential to aquatic ecosystem functions, it has also been identified as a primary controllable cause of HABs in New York. In December 2024, DEC announced the development of draft guidance values for phosphorus and draft updates to DEC’s phosphorus permitting strategy to help reduce the frequency of HABs in state waters. DEC also manages one of the most comprehensive HAB reporting programs in the nation, New York Harmful Algal Bloom System (NYHABS), to provide a central resource for public communication of HAB occurrence and to coordinate with state agencies to closely monitor and protect public health.

DEC is making substantial progress in understanding HABs and developing effective management strategies. However, HABs continue to present unique challenges due to the wide-ranging potential human and environmental health impacts. HABs are typically driven by excess nutrients but also occur in low-nutrient waterbodies. HABs are dynamic and may form, move around, and dissipate rapidly.

When it comes to HABs, DEC encourages New Yorkers to “KNOW IT, AVOID IT, REPORT IT.”

KNOW IT – HABs vary in appearance from scattered green dots in the water, to long, linear green streaks, pea soup or spilled green paint, to blue-green or white coloration.

AVOID IT – People, pets, and livestock should avoid contact with water that is discolored or has algal scums on the surface.

REPORT IT – If members of the public suspect a HAB, report it through the NYHABs online reporting form available on DEC’s website. Symptoms or health concerns related to HABs should be reported to DOH at harmfulalgae@health.ny.gov.

For more information about HABs, including bloom notifications, which are updated daily through fall, visit DEC’s Harmful Algal Blooms webpage. The HAB Program Guide, which includes information and links to resources regarding bloom prevention, management, and control, can also be downloaded from the DEC website. Visit DOH’s website for public health information on HABs.