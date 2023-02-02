NYS Div. of Consumer Protecting Reminding Folks to Be Mindful of Credit, Debit Card Skimming Scams

The State’s Division of Consumer Protection is reminding folks to be mindful of credit and debit card skimming scams.

As part of Identity Theft Awareness Week, the Division is offering tips on how to avoid being a victim of a skimming scam where thieves place “skimming” devices at ATMs, gas station pumps and other unattended payment terminals to steal card information.

Scammers place these hidden devices over or inside card reading machines at legitimate retailers to directly copy card and PIN information, and then use the stolen data to withdraw funds, make illicit purchases or commit other forms of fraud.

According to the FBI, it is estimated that skimming costs financial institutions and consumers more than $1 billion each year.

Tips to help spot a potential skimming scam include:

– Inspect the card reading machine for an overlay device. Check for unusual set-ups including abnormal bulkiness, any residues, different color, material or shape. Check to see if it’s loose around the card reader. If it moves, consider using another machine.

– Check the keypad. Thieves may place a phony keypad overlay to store keystrokes. If the buttons look or feel different, don’t use it.

– Choose your ATM location wisely. Machines located inside banks or indoor locations are much more secure than an ATM located on the street where anyone can access it.

– Look for any hidden cameras. Thieves often place cameras near the vicinity in order to record PIN numbers. The camera may be mounted at the top or in the ceiling of a terminal. Protect yourself by shielding the PIN pad when entering a PIN number. Use your hand and/or body to cover your PIN when you type it in.

– Review your bank and credit card statements regularly. Victims are often unaware of fraudulent charges or activities until the next attempted purchase or account review. It’s important to frequently monitor your accounts for unauthorized charges.

The Consumer Assistance Helpline is available Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 1-800-697-1220. Consumer complaints can be filed at any time at www.dos.ny.gov/consumer-protection.