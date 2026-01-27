NYS DMV Offices To Close Temporarily For System Upgrades In February

The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles will be closing offices statewide in February in order to roll out a new, modernized technology system.

The temporary closures will include the County DMV offices in Jamestown, Dunkirk, and Mayville.

The rollout of the new technology is set to take place over the long Presidents Day weekend. Beginning at 2:00 p.m., Friday, February 13 all DMV offices will close for business, and DMV online transactions and phone services will be unavailable. The DMV offices in Jamestown, Dunkirk, and Mayville will reopen to the public on Wednesday, February 18, 2026, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

DMV Commissioner and Chair of the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee Mark Schroeder said, “With one consolidated, state-of-the-art system, we will be replacing hundreds of software applications, some of which date back to the days of Nelson Rockefeller.”

The DRIVES system replaces decades-old technology used by the New York State DMV and is designed to improve customer service by streamlining transactions, enhancing security, and allowing DMV staff to process services more efficiently within a single, modern platform.

Residents who need to renew a driver license or non-driver ID, register a vehicle, or complete another DMV transaction are strongly encouraged to plan ahead. Where possible, customers should take advantage of the many online services available through the New York State DMV website prior to February 13.

For additional information, including DMV locations and hours of operation, residents are encouraged to visit the Chautauqua County Clerk’s Office website or contact their local DMV office in Jamestown, Dunkirk, or Mayville. More information is available at: chautauquacountyny.gov/county-clerk/Department-of-Motor-Vehicles.