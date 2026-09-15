NYS Energy Rebate Checks To Start Going Out Sept. 21

Energy rebate checks will start going out to New York households starting September 21.

The checks of up to $200 will be mailed directly to eligible New Yorkers, with deliveries to continue through December. There is no need to apply, sign up or do anything to receive a check.

Governor ’s enacted budget included a one-time $1 billion Protecting Our Wallets Energy Rebate (POWER) to help provide needed relief in the face of federal tariffs that have increased the cost of living across the board and the war in Iran that has New Yorkers now paying on average $4.35 per gallon at the pumps, a 45% jump since the war began. Diesel has jumped 49% since the war began at the end of February to $5.98 per gallon.

POWER checks will provide $200 to joint filers with incomes under $150,000 and $150 to joint filers with incomes between $150,000 and $300,000. Single filers with incomes under $150,000 will receive $100. The rebates will be issued as advanced credit checks and will be mailed out between September and December.

You are eligible for a rebate credit check if, for tax year 2024, you: