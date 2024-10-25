NYS Equal Rights Amendment On Election Ballot

Those headed to the polls this year will not only be choosing their local, state, and federal leaders, but they’ll also weigh in on a significant constitutional amendment.

A proposed Equal Rights Amendment will be on the back of their ballots during the 2024 election cycle, marking a potential shift in New York state’s constitution.

The state proposition would expand discrimination protections to include ethnicity, disability, age, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, pregnancy or pregnancy outcomes, and reproductive health care and autonomy.

Nothing in New York would change if the amendment is approved since the proposed protections exist in state law. All the amendment would do copy them into the state constitution. Some say it could open a door to different legal interpretations of what it means to discriminate against a certain protected class.

If approved by a majority of voters, it becomes part of the constitution on January 1.