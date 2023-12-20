NYS Excelsior Scholarship Program Application Period Open for Spring 2024 Term

The application period for New York’s Excelsior Scholarship program for the Spring 2024 term is now open.

The Excelsior Scholarship, in combination with other student financial aid, allows eligible full-time students to attend a SUNY or CUNY two-year or four-year college tuition-free.

Students from households with federal adjusted gross incomes up to $125,000 are eligible for a Spring Excelsior Scholarship award.

Students must also:

– Plan to attend a SUNY or CUNY two- or four-year college;

– Complete 30 credits per year towards their program of study (including summer and winter terms); and

– Be on track to graduate with an associate degree in two years or a bachelor’s degree in four years.

The Spring 2024 Excelsior Scholarship application is open to first-time students entering college in the Spring 2024 term and current college students who have never received the Excelsior

Scholarship. Students currently receiving an Excelsior Scholarship do not need to complete this application to receive continued award payments.

Applications will be accepted through February 2, 2024. Find more information and apply here: https://www.hesc.ny.gov/pay-for-college/financial-aid/types-of-financial-aid/nys-grants-scholarships-awards/the-excelsior-scholarship.html