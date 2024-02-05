NYS Farm Bureau Sets Legislative Priorities

Securing funding for agriculture programs and increasing food access are some of the state legislative priorities for the New York Farm Bureau this year.

President David Fisher said the first priority is securing full funding for dozens of agricultural programs in the New York State budget.

He said the proposed budget funds critical environmental, animal health, and research programs that farmers use and depend on to improve best management practices. This includes significant funding for agricultural programs in the Environmental Protection Fund, money to support workforce development and farm safety, and new funding to help modernize dairy infrastructure.

The state budget also promotes New York grown products across the state and world which helps businesses grow and generates additional economic activity for the state.

Fisher said the Farm Bureau is also prioritizing full funding for Nourish New York and the Healthy School Meals for All programs to increase access to locally produced food.

Nourish NY redirects fresh, locally grown food into regional food banks and emergency food pantries while also helping farms offset the costs to produce, harvest, package, and transport healthy food. It has been funded at $50 million in the past, and the Farm Bureau is looking to sustain that, if not increase funding for the program.

Fisher said they’re also urging state leaders to fully fund Healthy School Meals for All. This would generate stable revenue for school districts and increase buying power for local food purchasing.

The Farm Bureau says it understands that farmers must do their part to support a healthy climate. However, it says going fully electric can’t happen until there are reliable battery-powered tractors and machinery for farms.

Fisher said, “We need common sense, reliable energy policy and not go too far, too fast. We must get this right for the sake of food production.”

Farmers are also calling for recycling to be incentivized. Current legislation puts the cost and responsibility of recycling packaging onto those who produce it, such as food processors and farms that use glass bottles, milk containers and other food packaging.

The bureau is also prioritizing legislation that would allow direct-to-consumer shipping for all New York-produced farm beverages, including beer, cider and spirits.