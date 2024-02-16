NYS Free Fishing Days for 2024 Announced, Including Feb 17-18

Free Fishing Days for 2024 in the state of New York have been announced with the first one taking place this weekend.

The free fishing days are: February 17 to 18 (Presidents’ Day Weekend), June 29 to 30, September 28 (National Hunting and Fishing Day) and November 11 (Veterans Day). During these days, the fishing license requirement is waived for freshwater fishing on New York’s waters.

The Free Fishing Days program began in 1991 to give people who might not fish a chance to try the sport of freshwater fishing at no cost, to introduce people to a new hobby, and to encourage people to support conservation by purchasing a New York State fishing license.

In addition to Free Fishing Days, there are also “learn to fish” opportunities available through DEC-approved free fishing clinics. For a list of what’s currently scheduled visit https://dec.ny.gov/things-to-do/freshwater-fishing/learn-to-fish/free-clinics

Free fishing day participants are reminded that although the requirement for a freshwater fishing license is waived during free fishing days all other fishing regulations remain in effect. Outside of free fishing days, anglers over the age of 16 must have a valid fishing license. For more information on purchasing a license visit https://dec.ny.gov/things-to-do/freshwater-fishing/regulations

DEC recently revamped its Angler Achievement Awards Program which recognizes anglers who catch notable-size fish, including state records. The new and improved program broadens the list of eligible fish species an angler can enter for an award and now features a Youth Angler Category and an online entry form where qualifying catches can be submitted right from the convenience of a smart phone. All anglers who submit a qualifying catch will now receive a species-specific sticker to display on their tackle box, car, etc.

For official program rules, eligible species and associated minimum qualifying lengths, visit the Angler Achievement Awards webpage at https://dec.ny.gov/things-to-do/freshwater-fishing/angler-achievement-awards-program