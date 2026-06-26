NYS Free Fishing Weekend Taking Place June 27-28

Free Fishing Weekend in New York State takes place this June 27 and June 28.

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Amanda Lefton said this weekend is part of six designated Free Fishing Days that take place each year in New York State. During these days, the fishing license requirement is waived for freshwater fishing on New York’s waters.

DEC’s Free Fishing Days program began in 1991 to give New Yorkers who might not fish a chance to try the rewarding sport of freshwater fishing at no cost, introduce people to a new hobby, and encourage people to support conservation by purchasing a New York State Fishing License.

The DEC has also partnered with libraries across the state on the Fishing Rod Lending Program. While borrowing a book, library patrons can sign out fishing equipment (spin casting rods, bobbers, and hooks). This program offers an opportunity for people to try fishing before deciding to purchase their own gear. For more information and a list of the more than 80 participating libraries, visit: https://dec.ny.gov/things-to-do/freshwater-fishing/learn-to-fish/fishing-rod-lending-program

Free Fishing Day participants are reminded that although the requirement for a freshwater fishing license is waived during free fishing days, all other fishing regulations remain in effect. Outside of free fishing days, anglers over the age of 16 must have a valid fishing license. For more information on purchasing a license, visit DEC’s website.

The New York State Department of Health (DOH) provides advice to anglers about what fish are safe to eat and how often. Visit DOH’s website to search by waterbody location.

The remaining Free Fishing Days of 2026 will take place on September 26 (National Hunting and Fishing Day) and November 11 (Veterans Day).