NYS Freshwater Wetland Regulations Changes Webinar Today

A virtual seminar on changes to New York State’s Freshwater Wetland Regulations will be held this morning.

The State Department of Environmental Conservation virtual information webinar will be held at 11:00 a.m. to “…promote public understanding of changes in DEC’s approach to freshwater wetland protection in response to a recent court ruling.”

DEC Commissioner Amanda Lefton said, “This session will offer vital insights into the recent freshwater wetland regulatory updates and an overview of the jurisdictional determination process, practical examples for when to request jurisdictional determinations, and information on available freshwater wetland general permits.”

On April 8, 2026, the Albany County Supreme Court issued a decision impacting regulations governing the protection of freshwater wetlands in New York State. In response, the DEC has conducted an evaluation of the ruling’s implications for permitting and enforcement programs related to freshwater wetlands.

Registration is required to attend the June 23 webinar. The DEC encourages participants to submit questions during registration to ensure the session effectively addresses community interests. During the webinar, the audience will also have the opportunity to ask questions, provide comments, and engage with a DEC Freshwater Wetland Program Manager and Outreach Coordinator in discussion.

To register for the webinar, visit:?https://meetny-gov.webex.com/weblink/register/r811b75f1221e97c2b9860a5281dd5b68

For those unable to attend, a recording of the webinar will be made available on the Freshwater Wetland Jurisdictional Determination web page following the event.