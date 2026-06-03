NYS Harmful Algal Bloom System Now Active As Reports Of Blooms In Chautauqua Lake Have Been Submitted

New York State’s Harmful Algal Bloom System is now active as reports of algal blooms in the southern basin of Chautauqua Lake have already been reported this season.

The harmful algal blooms (HABs) system provides New Yorkers, including trained citizens, the ability to send reports of HABs to State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) electronically via a simple user- and mobile phone-friendly form.

The DEC and the State Department of Health (DOH) work closely to evaluate HAB reports and once confirmed, reports are posted to the NYHABS page. The system features an interactive map of current and archived bloom locations to help keep New Yorkers informed about potential HABs.

While cyanobacteria are naturally occurring in the environment, certain conditions lead to accumulations that become HABs. Blooms are likely triggered by a combination of factors that include excess nutrients such as phosphorus and nitrogen, lots of sunlight, low-water or low-flow conditions, calm water, and warm temperatures. HAB occurrence and reporting typically increase throughout the season with the most reports received during the warmest months of August and September. Regardless of the presence of toxins, HABs can pose a risk to public health.

DEC’s research on statewide HAB trends suggests successful outreach and increased public awareness is an important reason why DEC confirms HAB occurrence on new waterbodies each year. Public awareness of HABs, what they look like, and potential impacts of HABs is the first step in protecting public health. DEC provides informational resources, such as HAB warning signs (PDF) for posting locally, and encourages reporting to NYHABS as a central component of raising public awareness for where and when HABs are occurring.

When it comes to HABs, DEC encourages New Yorkers to “KNOW IT, AVOID IT, REPORT IT.”

KNOW IT – HABs vary in appearance, from scattered green dots in the water, to long, linear green streaks, pea soup or spilled green paint, to blue-green or white coloration.

AVOID IT – People, pets, and livestock should avoid contact with water that is discolored or has algal scums on the surface.

REPORT IT – If members of the public suspect a HAB, report it through the NYHABs online reporting form available on DEC’s website. Symptoms or health concerns related to HABs should be reported to DOH at harmfulalgae@health.ny.gov.

To further advance efforts to reduce and mitigate the impacts of HABs in the state, DEC recently announced the HAB Roadmap (PDF). The Roadmap provides a comprehensive and strategic guide for DEC, the public, and other researchers to further the statewide mission to address HABs by establishing six key focus areas. These focus areas clearly identify objectives to improve the understanding of HAB causes, reduce impacts to health and recreation, and importantly, identify specific short- and long-term steps to take in achieving those objectives.

For more information about HABs, including bloom notifications, which are updated daily through fall, visit DEC’s Harmful Algal Blooms webpage or check Frequently Asked HABs Questions (PDF). The HAB Program Guide (PDF), which includes information and links to resources regarding bloom prevention, management, and control, can also be downloaded from the DEC website. Surface water quality data generated by DEC is made publicly available through the Division of Water Monitoring Portal. Visit DOH’s website for DOH’s public health information.