NYS Independent Redistricting Commission Approves New Congressional Map

A new congressional map has been approved by the state’s Independent Redistricting Commission.

CNN reports the bipartisan commission voted 9 to 1 on Thursday on the map that will now go to the State Legislature for approval.

Freshman Republican Representative Brandon Williams – who represents parts of central New York – would see the biggest change to his district under the map approved Thursday. His new seat would include more territory favorable to Democrats – likely resulting in a Democratic pickup.

But, under the compromise crafted by the commission, two Hudson Valley seats – held by Republican Marc Molinaro and Democrat Pat Ryan – each appear to have grown safer for the incumbents.

And, notably, the commission’s map leaves largely undisturbed other House districts in the New York City suburbs, which have been viewed as potential battlegrounds in November.

The disputes over New York’s congressional districts have been closely followed in Washington, where the outcome of redistricting fights across the country could shape which party controls the House after November’s elections.

The GOP’s majority in the chamber narrowed further this week when Democrat Tom Suozzi won a special election to succeed expelled former Republican Rep. George Santos in New York’s 3rd Congressional District on Long Island.

The new map eased GOP fears that it could have been a major boon for Democrats, and State GOP Chairman Ed Cox called on state lawmakers to accept the commission’s approach.

The New York commission’s action on Thursday came after the state’s highest court tasked the panel with drawing a new map – following a protracted legal battle.

A state court judge had overseen the process of drawing the map used in the 2022 elections after the redistricting commission had failed to agree on new lines after the 2020 census.

New York faces a court-ordered deadline of February 28 to complete its redistricting process, but it was unclear Thursday when the state legislature would meet next to vote on that.