NYS Inflation Refund Checks Are Out For Delivery

New York State has started delivering inflation refund checks of up to $400 to 8.2 million households statewide.

Residents do not need to apply, sign up or do anything to receive a check. Governor Kathy Hochul secured and enacted the initiative after sales tax revenues for the state came in higher due to inflation.

The latest reports from the Federal Reserve show that approximately 37% of adults across the nation would have to borrow money or sell personal belongings to pay a $400 emergency expense using cash or its equivalent.

You are eligible for an inflation refund check if, for tax year 2023, you:

Filed Form IT-201, New York State Resident Income Tax Return;

Reported income within the qualifying thresholds below; and

Were not claimed as a dependent on another taxpayer’s return.

Joint tax filers with income up to $150,000 will receive a $400 check.

Joint tax filers with income over $150,000 but no greater than $300,000 will receive a $300 check.

Single tax filers with income up to $75,000 will receive a $200 check.

Single tax filers with incomes over $75,000 but no greater than $150,000 will receive a $150 check.

There are no age restrictions. Filers do not need to do anything to receive an inflation refund check.

Checks deliveries will continue throughout October and November.

The state said your check may arrive earlier or later than your neighbors, as mailings will not be based on zip code or region.

Additional information from the New York State Tax Department can be seen at ny.gov/inflationrefund.