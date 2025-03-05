NYS Is Offering Tips To Prevent Conflicts With Coyotes

New York State is offering tips to help New Yorkers prevent conflicts with coyotes.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation said coyotes are found in diverse habitats across the state, including rural farmlands, forests, and suburban and urban areas. Generally, coyotes steer clear of human contact. However, during the spring denning and pup-rearing period, coyotes may become more territorial and protective, leading to potential conflicts with people and pets. Additionally, if coyotes associate food sources like garbage or pet food with humans, they may lose their natural fear of people, increasing the likelihood of encounters.

To reduce or prevent conflicts with coyotes, DEC recommends the following steps:

Never feed coyotes.

Do not leave food outside. Pet food and garbage attract coyotes and other wildlife, increasing risks to people and pets. Simple strategies to ensure you do not unintentionally feed coyotes include: Always feed pets indoors; Prevent access to garbage; Fence or enclose compost piles; and Eliminate availability of bird seed, as concentrations of birds and rodents can attract coyotes.

Do not allow coyotes to approach people or pets. If you see a coyote, be assertive. Stand tall, hold your arms up or out to appear larger. If a coyote lingers, make loud noises, wave your arms, and throw sticks and stones.

Appreciate coyotes from a distance and teach others to do the same.

Do not allow pets to run free. Supervise outdoor pets to keep them safe from coyotes and other wildlife, especially at dusk and night. Small dogs and cats are particularly vulnerable.

Fence yards to deter coyotes. Ensure the fence is tight to the ground, preferably extending six inches below ground level, and taller than four feet.

Remove brush and tall grass around homes. Removing brush eliminates hiding spots for coyotes, as they prefer areas where they can remain unseen.

Encourage neighbors to follow these guidelines. Encourage others to be a good neighbor. Community-wide efforts are necessary to prevent coyote conflicts.

During spring, coyotes are more active and visible. Seeing a coyote occasionally is generally not a cause for concern. However, when coyotes exhibit bold behavior, show little fear of people, or are seen frequently during the daytime near residences, contact the Regional DEC Wildlife Office for assistance. In emergency situations, contact the local police department.