NYS Launches Enrollment For State Energy Affordability Program

New York State has launched a new statewide enrollment drive to help millions more residents get a monthly discount on their utility bills through the State’s Energy Affordability Program (EAP).

While 1 million households statewide are already enrolled in the EAP, the State estimates that approximately 2.5 million more households are eligible to enroll for monthly discounts.

Depending on household income, the EAP can help New Yorkers save up to hundreds of dollars per year on utility costs, with discounts set to make a typical utility bill less than six percent of household income.

Up to half of all New York State households are eligible to receive monthly utility discounts through the EAP. Households are automatically enrolled in the EAP if they are currently enrolled in the Home Energy Assistance Program or Public Assistance (i.e., Temporary Assistance), which are administered by the Office of Temporary Disability Assistance (OTDA).

Households are also eligible for EAP discounts if they are currently enrolled in numerous other programs. However, these households are not automatically enrolled in the EAP due to customer privacy restrictions that prevent automatic enrollment. These households can self-enroll to receive EAP discounts by applying online. This applies to households currently enrolled in:

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)

Medicaid

Veterans’ Disability or Survivors Pension

Supplemental Security Income

Lifeline Telephone Service Program

Federal Public Housing Assistance

Utility Guarantee

Direct Vendor programs

Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF)

Safety Net Assistance

Bureau of Indian Affairs General Assistance

Head Start

Tribal TANF

Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations

Effective January 2026, Governor Kathy Hochul’s administration also expanded eligibility to include New York households that are below the state median income, or below area median income in New York City, Westchester, and Nassau County. These households can also enroll by applying online via ny.gov/EAP.

Under this expansion, households at or below the following income levels are also now eligible for monthly utility discounts:

Household Size ConEd & National Grid NYC National Grid Long Island National Grid Upstate New York and All other NY utilities 1 $113,400 $115,450 $69,477 2 $129,600 $131,950 $90,854 3 $145,800 $148,450 $112,232 4 $162,000 $164,900 $133,609 5 $175,000 $178,100 $154,986 6 $188,000 $191,300 $176,364 7 $200,900 $204,500 $180,372 8 $213,900 $217,700 $184,380

As part of the enrollment drive, the Department of Public Service will do targeted digital advertising and work with other state agencies to use direct mail, email, and/or texts to inform more New Yorkers about EAP eligibility and enrollment information.

Social services agencies will cross-reference customers enrolling in other programs to EAP, agencies will partner with community organizations to attend in-person enrollment events, and utilities will directly inform customers on the enrollment process.

State agencies dealing with the public will also promote the program on their digital boards inside their public-facing offices.

Visit ny.gov/EAP to Learn About Eligibility and How to Enroll