NYS Launches Measles Web Portal Following Four Cases Being Reported In The State

New York State has launched a new web portal to provide information and access to vaccines in the wake of measles cases in the state.

There have been four total cases of measles in New York State so far this year, three in New York City and one in Suffolk County. None of the cases this year are related to each other or connected to the outbreaks in Texas and New Mexico. The risk of measles to New Yorkers from these outbreaks is low.

The new portal can be found at http://ny.gov/measles

The New York State Department of Health and local health departments work together to monitor cases and alert the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. All New Yorkers are urged to protect themselves by making sure they’re up to date on important, lifesaving immunizations.

State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said, “The single way to prevent measles is to be immunized, and this is an irrefutable fact. Measles is much more than just a rash. In the current outbreak in the United States, one in five people are being admitted to a hospital. I urge all New Yorkers to ensure they are current on their measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) immunizations and immediately get vaccinated if they are not.”

Based on immunization registry data, the current statewide vaccination rate for babies up to two years old, excluding New York City, is 81.4%. This is the percent of children who have received at least one dose of the Measles-Mumps-Rubella (MMR) vaccines. However, actual vaccination coverage among school-age children is higher, typically around 90 percent.

Individuals should receive two doses of the MMR vaccine to be protected. Those who aren’t sure about their immunization status should call their local health department or health care provider. Those who were born before 1957 have likely already been exposed to the virus and are immune. Those born between 1957 and 1971 should check with a doctor to ensure they’ve been properly immunized as vaccines administered during that time may not have been reliable.

Those who travel abroad should make sure they are vaccinated for measles. Babies as young as 6 months can get an MMR if they are travelling abroad. The babies should get their MMRs on schedule and need a total of three MMRs.

Local health departments in each county are prepared to investigate cases and distribute vaccines or other protective measures as needed.

Measles is a highly contagious, serious respiratory disease that causes rash and fever. In some cases, measles can reduce the immune system’s ability to fight other infections like pneumonia.