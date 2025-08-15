NYS Launches Website Of Schools’ Plans For Distraction Free Learning

New York State has launched a new website to enable parents and students to look up their school’s plan for distraction free learning this Fall.

The website, ny.gov/phonefree, allows New Yorkers to search by district or school name among more than 1,050 public school districts, charter schools and BOCES that have already published their policy for the coming school year – representing around 96 percent of the approximately 1,090 total districts and schools covered by the statewide requirement. School administrators across the state are implementing these plans as part of Governor Kathy Hochul’s new law to require bell-to-bell smartphone restrictions in K-12 schools statewide.

The remaining districts and schools yet to finalize their policy are expected to in the coming days at upcoming school board meetings scheduled for August. The State’s online resource will continue to be updated when any additional policies are published and submitted.

The law enacted by Governor Hochul this year requires bell-to-bell smartphone restrictions in K-12 school districts statewide, starting this fall for the 2025-26 school year. New York’s statewide standard includes:

Prohibiting unsanctioned use of smartphones and other internet-enabled personal devices on school grounds in K-12 schools for the entire school day (from “bell-to-bell”), including classroom time and other settings like lunch and study hall periods

Allowing schools to develop their own plans for storing smartphones during the day — giving administrators and teachers the flexibility to do what works best for their buildings and students

Securing $13.5 million in funding to be made available for schools that need assistance in purchasing storage solutions to help them go distraction-free

Requiring schools to give parents a way to contact their kids during the day when necessary

Requiring teachers, parents and students to be consulted in developing the local policy

Preventing inequitable discipline

The policy allows authorized access to simple cellphones without internet capability, as well as internet-enabled devices officially provided by their school for classroom instruction, such as laptops or tablets used as part of lesson plans.

Additionally, the policy includes several exemptions to smartphone restrictions, including for students who require access to an internet-enabled device to manage a medical condition, where required by a student’s Individualized Education Program (IEP), for academic purposes or for other legitimate purposes, such as translation, family caregiving and emergencies.