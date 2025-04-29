NYS Lawmakers Come To Agreement On State Budget

New York State lawmakers have come to an agreement on a $254 billion State Budget.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced the deal Monday night.

The budget includes a proposal to ban cellphones in public schools and a middle-class tax cut.

Hochul did not immediately detail plans for the ban. Her office has previously said that schools would have some flexibility over how to implement it, with districts deciding how to store students’ devices during the school day. There would be exemptions for students who need access for medical reasons, to help with learning disabilities or because they don’t speak fluent English.

“Bell-to-bell” bans like the one Hochul described are meant to remove the distraction altogether by restricting access during school hours, often over the objection of parents who say they want to be able to reach their kids during emergency situations.

Other highlights of Hochul’s plan include an increase of the state child tax credit, of up to a $1,000 per child under age four, and up to $500 for school-age children.

A $340 million investment in school breakfast and lunch programs will give K-12 students free meals that saves parents money.

More than 8 million New Yorkers would get what the governor is calling an inflation reduction check of up to $200 for individuals, and up to $400 for families.

The governor also talked about a middle-class tax cut. She was short on details, but said tax rates will come down for more than 8 million New Yorkers.

Additionally, lawmakers have come to an agreement on an extra charge for people who wear masks while committing crimes or fleeing from the scene of a crime.

If approved, this will be an additional charge, not something someone can be charged with on its own. The measure would be passed as part of the budget.

Lawmakers are expected to begin voting on the $254 billion state budget this week.