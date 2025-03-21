NYS’ Maple Weekends Kick Off This Weekend

New York State’s Maple Weekends kick off this weekend.

On March 22 through 23 and March 29 through 31, people will have the opportunity to tour sugar houses, taste samples, and purchase NYS Maple Products.

New York State continues to rank second in the nation in maple production, and in 2024, maple production increased to 846,000 gallons, up nearly 100,000 gallons of maple syrup from the 2023 season

Participating Locations Throughout the Chautauqua-Lake Erie Region Include:

Fairbanks Maple – Fairbanks Maple will be collecting, processing, and boiling sap to make maple products. They will have demonstrations and tours of the process, sugar house and sugar bush. Self- guided hikes and horse drawn wagon rides will be provided, weather permitting. An all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast and maple breakfast sandwiches will be available between 8 AM to 12 PM on March 22nd, 23rd and 29th. Between 12 PM – 4 PM they will serve maple pulled pork sandwiches.

Johnson Estate Winery – The winery will be making fresh, made-to-order French Crepes served Julia Child’s style with toasted nuts between 12-4 PM daily during NYS Maple Weekends. Reservations not required for groups less than 6. T

Scott’s Farms & Greenhouse – Scott’s Farm & Greenhouse will have a full demonstration of the syrup making process including candy and cream making. Cotton candy and all maple products will be available for purchase as well as greenhouse plants and honey products.

Red’s Best Pancake House – Red’s Best Pancake House is celebrating over 40 years producing maple syrup. They have all you can eat pancake breakfasts.

More than 100 maple producers participate in the NYS Grown & Certified program, which verifies New York’s agricultural producers and growers who adhere to food safety and environmental sustainability standards. Find a current list of maple producers who are a part of the NYS Grown & Certified program at certified.ny.gov/where-buy.