NYS Maple Weekends Set for March 16-17, 23-24

March is Maple Month in New York State

Maple Weekends will take place March 16 through 17 and March 23 through 24 to highlight maple products.

New York State ranks second in the nation in maple production and is also home to the largest resource of tappable maple trees within the United States and more than 2,000 maple sugar makers.

Throughout the month of March each year and the last two weekends of the month in particular, maple farms across the state open their doors to the public to provide a chance to taste pure maple syrup, right from the source.

Producers offer tours and pancake breakfasts, sell maple products, and demonstrate the syrup-making process, which includes the traditional system of hanging buckets on trees or more modern methods of production using vacuum systems to increase the yield of sap per tree.

Maple Weekend events will be held locally at:

– Johnson Estates Winery in Westfield

– Scott’s Farm & Greenhouse on Route 60 in Sinclairville

– Maple Tree Cafe in Falconer

– Fairbanks Maple in Forestville

– Sticky Paws – Maple Lane Foods, LLC in South Dayton

A searchable list of Maple Weekend events is available at mapleweekend.nysmaple.com.