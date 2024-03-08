NYS Now Offering Training Stipends For Volunteer Firefighters

New York State now has a training stipend program for volunteer firefighters.

The program’s draft regulations were accepted following a 60-day public comment period. A total of $10 million in funding from the state will help offset the costs of training courses which volunteer firefighters are required to complete.

Volunteer fire departments serve approximately nine million New Yorkers, nearly half of the State’s population. In recent years, however, more than three-quarters of these departments have reported a decrease in the number of individuals willing to volunteer and serve. This is further compounded by the increased operational responsibilities beyond fire protection to include vehicle accidents, medical emergencies, hazardous material spills, and weather-related rescue operations. At the same time, calls for service have increased 29 percent from 1997 to 2020.

As part of the effort to strengthen and stabilize the state’s volunteer fire service, the Division’s Office of Fire Prevention and Control (OFPC) will administer the stipend to volunteer firefighters for completion of some training courses completed on or after August 31, 2023.

Stipends are for first time course completions of the course or equivalency as determined by OFPC. Students must be a member of good standing as determined by their department and stipend applications are submitted by the fire chief.

To be eligible, fire departments must have submitted fire reporting for the previous calendar year and complete the annual fire department demographics form. This regulation also authorizes volunteer fire departments to pay volunteer firefighters a training stipend, subject to local funding, for the completions of certain courses, identified by the Office of Fire Prevention and Control.

For more information, visit the State Office of Fire Prevention and Control website at: https://www.dhses.ny.gov/new-york-state-volunteer-firefighter-stipend-program