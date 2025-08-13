NYS Offers Tips To College Students To Avoid Scams, Stay Safe At School

New York State is offering tips for students heading to college to help them avoid scams and to be safe while at school.

Secretary of State Walter Mosley said, “Starting or returning to campus is an exciting time in young adulthood, but it also comes with new responsibilities to stay informed about common scams that can put your personal information at risk. Don’t let your college student get scammed as they head off on their own.”

Common scams that target students include:

Fake Scholarships, Grants or Loans: The required paperwork to apply for financial aid is the FAFSA form and it’s completely free. Visit FAFSA’s government website directly. FAFSA does not pre-approve loans, so be wary of anyone who offers guarantees or pre-approvals for FAFSA-related loans or grants as this may be a scam.

Unpaid Tuition Scam: Ignore calls claiming that you’ll be dropped from all classes unless you pay tuition immediately over the phone. Always call the school bursar’s office directly to verify your account status. Schools generally send an invoice to alert students of account status.

Fake Employment or Internship Offers: Never pay an upfront fee to move forward in an interview process and be wary of providing too much personal information, such as your social security number, during the application or interview process. Scammers may offer unsolicited job opportunities in an effort to obtain personal information. Make sure you are comfortable that the employer is legitimate and that the request for your personal information is necessary, especially if the request is made before a detailed employment offer has been extended.

Buying Books Online: Scam artists set up fake websites and offer great deals on expensive textbooks but never deliver, leaving the student out of cash and with no textbook. Before you buy, do your research and confirm it’s a reputable source. Pay attention to contact information and return policies. Legitimate sites provide a physical address and working phone number in the contact section. To learn more, check out our consumer alert on how to identify online shopping scams.

Roommate/Rental Scam: Scammers may pose as an individual selling or renting a property or as someone working on behalf of a property owner. Potential renters are then solicited for money in exchange for promises that the homes will be shown to them or rented to them upon completion of payment. The scam is realized when there is no property for rent, or the property is already occupied. To avoid this scam, review our guide on how to Navigate Rental Scams.

Credit Cards: If applying for a credit card for the first time, do your own research. Students are often targeted with misleading credit card offers that could be a veiled attempt at identity theft or may charge exorbitant annual fees and interest rates. Be careful with unsolicited offers. Learn how to get started with a credit card with resources from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

Fake Social Media Stores: Scammers can pose as small businesses selling trendy products. Many times, they advertise “clearance” or “going out of business” sales of products at deep discounts. These “sellers” then send a low-quality, counterfeit good or run with your money. Avoid making purchases directly through a social media page and always make sure you are on a business’s official website to make purchases.

Students can protect themselves from identity theft by following these tips:

Understand the consequences: Criminals can use your personal information to build a fake identity and open new accounts or loans under your name. Restoring credit and correcting false information can be a costly and lengthy process so it’s best to prevent it before it happens. Higher education students are at great risk of identity theft, but you can minimize these risks by protecting yourself and keeping your information private.

Keep all personal identifiable information private: Whether it’s in a dorm room, online or in any social situation, keep all information and documents containing personal information private and securely guarded. Personal identifiable information is information that, when used alone or with other relevant data, can identify a person.

Remember to always keep a close hold on your social security number (SSN) and ask why it’s needed before deciding to share it. Oftentimes organizations include the SSN request as a formality, and it may not be mandatory. Ask if you can use a different kind of identifier. Personal documents, checkbooks, credit card statements and other personal papers should always be locked securely. When searching for and applying for student loans or other applications for financial aid, never share personal information via the phone or internet unless you have initiated contact and have validated the legitimacy of the financial aid source. Shred pre-approved credit card offers and bills before disposing of them.



Practice Online Safety:

Social media is a great place to connect with friends or catch up with the latest viral trend but remember to guard your personal information. Social media posts often reveal sensitive information unintentionally. Cybercriminals look for content that can reveal answers to security questions used to reset passwords, making accounts vulnerable to identity theft.

Be wary of free music, games or apps. Free downloads may come with a price – your data. Many free apps, music and games are also tainted with keystroke logging malware. Review the privacy disclosures of apps in your device’s app store before you download and never download apps or files from unknown sources.

Monitor privacy settings on all online accounts. Regularly review default privacy and security settings and see if there are ways you can further protect your account.

Before you get rid of your old laptop or smartphone, protect your data so it doesn’t end up in the hands of an identity thief. For tips on how to protect your data before getting rid of your devices, please see information from this Federal Trade Commission article.

Use payment apps wisely. Payment apps are often a preferred payment method for scammers, and the companies are not required to recover or reimburse funds lost to fraud. See the Division’s consumer alert on payment apps for more information.

When it comes to living in college dorms, students should keep safety precautions in mind, especially if you are a first-time residential student. Fires are one of the biggest hazards; the National Fire Protection Association reports that fire departments responded to over 3,000 fires at dormitories, sororities, fraternities and other related structures from 2018-2022. Be sure to check your dormitory for fire and other hazards, and have the following information handy: