NYS Police Arrest Man Wanted For Vermont Murder In Chautauqua County

New York State Police arrested a Michigan man wanted for murder in Vermont during a traffic stop in Chautauqua County.

Troopers pulled over a car driven by 25-year old Terrene Biggs of Warren, Michigan for speeding on I-90 in the town of Portland early Wednesday morning. An investigation found that the City of Rutland Police Department has an active arrest warrant for Biggs for 2nd Degree Murder following the shooting death of a man in April. Biggs also has a warrant for assault in Florida.

When police arrested Biggs, they said they found suboxone on him which led to a 7th Degree Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance charge. He also was charged with being a fugitive from justice.

Biggs is in the Chautauqua County Jail and will be held pending extradition to Vermont.