NYS Reminds Residents Of Options To Reduce Energy Costs During The Summer

With summer heat here, New Yorkers are being reminded of options to help reduce energy costs.

The State’s Energy Affordability Program and Enhanced Energy Affordability Program provide income-eligible households across New York State with discounts on monthly electric or gas utility bills. Together, EAP and EEAP already provide more than $500 million in annual discounts to approximately one million households statewide. The State estimates that another 1.5 million households across New York are eligible to receive a discount but have not yet enrolled.

All large electric and natural gas utilities provide the EAP discount to residential customers who receive a Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) or Public Assistance (PA, also known as Temporary Assistance) benefit, regardless of fuel or benefit type. In addition, customers may enroll in their utility’s traditional EAP by demonstrating enrollment in other public assistance programs such as Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Medicaid, and more.

Last summer, Governor Kathy Hochul and the Public Service Commission expanded the discount program to all New Yorkers below state or area median income who may not qualify for traditional EAP, depending on the utility, as of January 2026. These enhancements are known as the Enhanced Energy Affordability Program (EEAP).

Customers may enroll at any time throughout the year. You may be enrolled in EAP automatically if you receive benefits from HEAP or PA. If you believe you are eligible for EAP or EEAP and wish to enroll or verify if your account is enrolled, contact your utility. The utility will provide more information on eligibility and answer any questions about the application procedure. You can apply directly through your utility, and links to the application and process for each utility are available here: ny.gov/eap.