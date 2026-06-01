NYS Requests Disaster Designation For Growers Who Suffered Crop Damage In April Frost

New York State is requesting a disaster designation for counties, including Chautauqua, where growers suffered significant crop damage due to frost in April.

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretarial Disaster Designation has been requested for counties in the Hudson Valley, Capital Region, Central New York, Southern Tier and the Western New York regions. Following an early bloom due to warmer than normal temperatures, frost conditions in April 2026 significantly impacted many fruit operations, including apple, stone fruit, grape and strawberry growers. To date, producers that reported in these regions have experienced an estimated loss of more than $30 million. A Disaster Designation would allow affected farmers to apply for USDA low-interest emergency loans. The request was made to the USDA on May 20.

New York is a major specialty crop state. The apple, grape and stone fruit industries represent an important and large component of New York’s agricultural economy. New York ranks second in the country for apple production and third for grapes, for example. The apple industry alone generates $574 million in economic impact. These crops also play an important role in wholesale markets as well as retail and direct pick-your own sales.

Freezing temperatures that dipped below 23 degrees significantly damaged the primary and secondary fruiting buds and shoots of fruit crops, including apples, grapes, stone fruit — peaches, plums, cherries — pears and strawberries across the regions, particularly those in higher elevation, following warmer than average temperatures that brought many crops to bud early. In addition, early vegetable crops like onions sustained damages.

Impacted counties include Albany, Columbia, Dutchess, Erie, Greene, Niagara, Chautauqua, Onondaga, Orange, Putnam, Schuyler, Sullivan, Ulster, Westchester and Yates. Contiguous counties include Cayuga, Chemung, Cortland, Delaware, Erie, Madison, Monroe, Ontario, Orleans, Oswego, Rensselaer, Rockland, Saratoga, Schenectady, Schoharie, Seneca, Steuben, Tompkins and Wayne.

Damage varies from county to county and a survey conducted by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets estimates that many growers are facing a wide range in losses — anywhere from 15 percent to 100 percent, with an estimated economic loss of more than $30 million to date.

A USDA disaster designation makes farm operators in primary counties and those counties contiguous eligible to be considered for emergency loans from the Farm Service Agency, provided eligibility requirements are met. Farmers in eligible counties have eight months from the date of the disaster declaration to apply for relief programs.