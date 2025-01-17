NYS Residents Encouraged To Get Outdoors As Part of State Parks’ Wellness Challenge

New York State residents are being encouraged to get outdoors as part of the State Parks’ 2025 wellness challenge.

The New York State Parks Wellness Challenge includes 50 missions that can be completed at various State Parks. The challenge will be available throughout the entirety of 2025 both digitally on the Goosechase app and physically as a printed checklist brochure at more than 250 New York State Parks facilities. Once participants finish 25 of the available 50 missions, they will receive a commemorative sticker and postcard mailed to their address as a prize.

Goals of the New York State Parks Wellness Challenge are to:

– Encourage holistic wellness: mental, physical, intellectual, spiritual, social, occupational, financial and environmental

– Increase both in- and out-of-state visitation by promoting New York as a recreation and wellness destination

– Educate potential visitors on free and low-cost opportunities, activities and events within the parks and sites system

– Offer accessible and inspirational wellness events, programs, and activities that can be completed at State Parks properties

The 2025 wellness challenge is designed to be completed by people of all abilities and can be finished by visiting parks and historic sites across the state or keeping with ones that are close to home. The challenge’s mission supports the Governor’s “Get Offline, Get Outside” initiative, which was launched in July 2024 to promote physical and mental health by helping kids and families to put down their phones and computers, take a break from social media, and enjoy recreation and outdoor social gatherings.

The challenge is available digitally through the Goosechase app and in paper brochures at different State Parks. Participants can get involved by downloading Goosechase on the App Store or Google Play, or completing the paper checklist.

For additional information on the New York State Parks Wellness Challenge, visit https://parks.ny.gov/wellness-challenge/