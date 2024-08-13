NYS Says Chautauqua Lake Bridge Safe

New York State is emphasizing the safety of the Chautauqua Lake Bridge following a social media post over the weekend that suggested otherwise.

A public post made by Southwestern New York Building and Construction Trades Council President Steven Thorpe stated in part, “Directly from the workers on the ground, the structure is in such bad condition that pressure washing the steel beams blows holes through the steel, the typical construction would have the road surface support beams parallel to the road, this bridge’s center section, 1800′ of roadway cannot be disturbed without a possible catastrophic failure.”

The post has been shared more than 470 times since Saturday.

State Department of Transportation Regional Public Information Officer Susan Surdej responded to WRFA with a statement saying, “The bridges carrying Interstate 86 over Chautauqua Lake are safe for travel. As part of the ongoing rehabilitation project, New York State Department of Transportation contractors power washed girders and, as expected, removed corroded metal. This is a routine occurrence and in no way compromised the structural integrity of the bridge.

NYSDOT is aware of social media posts over the weekend that questioned the safety of the spans. These are false. In an abundance of caution, NYSDOT did additional inspections of the structural steel over the weekend and found them to have more than adequate load capacity. Safety is always NYSDOT’s top priority and any bridge that was determined to be unsafe would be closed immediately. NYSDOT continually monitors conditions on the bridges and will keep the public apprised as we progress this rehabilitation project.”

The Chautauqua Lake Bridge is undergoing a $78 million rehabilitation that is expected to be completed by Fall 2026.

State Senator George Borrello also issued a statement saying, “In response to constituent concerns, our office has been pressing the governor’s office and the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) to confirm the safety of the bridge that carries Interstate 86 over Chautauqua Lake as it undergoes construction work. After an assessment, they have confirmed their position that it is safe. We appreciate their additional review and will continue to monitor the situation.”