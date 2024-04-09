NYS Senate Confirms Steven G. James As NYS Police Superintendent

Steven G. James has been confirmed as New York State’s newest Police Superintendent.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced the confirmation by the State Senate, saying, “Public safety is my top priority and Superintendent James has been a critical partner in these efforts. The New York State Police does extraordinary work to fight crime and keep people safe, and I am confident Superintendent James will continue and expand on these efforts.”

According to WKBW, James is the first permanent superintendent since Kevin Bruen. According to a report by the Albany Times Union, Bruen resigned on October 19, 2022 amid an investigation by the governor’s office into alleged misconduct.

Western New York native and First Deputy Superintendent Steven Nigrelli served as Acting Superintendent on an interim basis following Bruen’s resignation.

Nigrelli announced his retirement in September 2023. According to a report by the Albany Times Union, Nigrelli was investigated for allegations that he harassed and mistreated employees, including women, which stemmed from a report to the state alleging workplace discrimination. Nigrelli was allegedly then told by Governor Hochul that he was no longer in the running to be the superintendent.

Superintendent James has served with the New York State Police for more than 32 years, including more than two decades in a leadership role. Most recently, he served as Deputy Superintendent for Employee Relations and has also served as Assistant Deputy Superintendent, Staff Inspector, Major, Captain, Lieutenant, Senior Investigator, Sergeant, Investigator and Trooper.

He holds a B.S. in Psychology from SUNY Albany and a master’s in public administration from Marist College.