NYS Thruway Tolls Increasing in 2024, 2027

Tolls on the New York State Thruway are going up 5% for EZ Pass users in 2024, with a second toll hike set for 2027.

The New York State Thruway Authority Board of Directors voted Tuesday to raise tolls for the first time in 14 years.

The 5% increase on tolls for NY E-ZPass customers takes effect on January 1. Tolls will go up by another 5% in January 2027.

By 2027, vehicles without E-ZPass transponders will be charged 8.6 cents per mile.

The Thruway Authority says the money is needed to keep up with infrastructure needs for the 570-mile Thruway system, which stretches from Western New York at the Pennsylvania border to

New York City. The highway is entirely supported by tolls and does not receive funding from state or federal tax dollars.

The Thruway Authority began looking at rate increases in December 2022.