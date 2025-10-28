NYS To Issue $30 Million In Emergency Food Aid

New York State will issue an additional $30 million in emergency food aid for families across the state as federal funding cuts impact residents’ food benefits. The announcement of the additional funding follows the $11 million in emergency food aid Governor Kathy Hochul made on Friday.

As part of that funding announced Friday, St. Susan Center will receive $61,123.10 to purchase a walk-in freezer to help support and expand their Produce Recovery Program.

Due to the government shutdown, state officials said nearly 3 million state residents are in jeopardy of losing their food assistance before Thanksgiving. Hochul said the $30 million in emergency state funding supports over 16 million meals for those who could lose Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) starting November 1.

Hochul said in a press release, “Republicans in Congress voted to rip health care and vital services from millions of New Yorkers and my administration and the people of New York will continue holding them accountable.”

Hochul also addressed the potential 40% increase in health care benefits for elderly New Yorkers as the 2026 enrollment period begins. The governor said residents could also see the loss of other programs, including heat assistance, as winter is inching closer.

If you are a New York State resident who uses SNAP, you will be notified by November 1 of any official updates regarding the status of your November benefits.