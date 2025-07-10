WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / NYS Veterans Tuition Awards Program Expanded

NYS Veterans Tuition Awards Program Expanded

By Leave a Comment

New York State’s Veterans Tuition Awards Program has been expanded which will enable more veterans to access critical financial aid for college.

Under the expansion, all veterans who served at least four years on active-duty now qualify for full-tuition awards. Previously, only veterans who served in combat or a specific combat theater were eligible to receive the Veterans Tuition Awards.

Program Highlights Include:

  • Broadened Eligibility: Veterans with a minimum of four years of active-duty service or those who served in combat and were honorably discharged can now qualify.
  • Flexibility for Full- and Part-Time Studies: Veterans pursuing either full- or part-time education can now benefit, providing greater flexibility.
  • Coordinated Benefits: Veterans can maximize federal financial aid and GI Bill benefits and state support, as awards are not reduced by Montgomery GI Bill benefits or Pell Grants.
  • Year-Round Applications: Applications accepted year-round, offering greater flexibility for veterans planning their education.

For more information or to apply, visit the VTA website.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.