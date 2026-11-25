The Chautauqua County Office for Aging Services is encouraging residents to nominate older adults who could use extra support and holiday cheer as part of its 2026 Santa for Seniors campaign.

Santa for Seniors brings together volunteers, churches, service groups, businesses and local organizations to provide thoughtful gift boxes, holiday meals and personal visits to older adults who may be living alone, experiencing social isolation or have limited support from family and friends.

The campaign reached nearly 200 older adults in 2025, thanks to the generosity of community members who donated items, prepared packages and delivered gifts throughout Chautauqua County.

Residents are encouraged to refer older adults living in Chautauqua County who may benefit from additional support during the holiday season. This may include individuals who:

Live alone or experience social isolation;

Are homebound or have limited transportation;

Face financial challenges; or

Have limited contact with nearby family members, friends or regular visitors.

Family members, friends, neighbors and community members who know an older adult who may benefit are encouraged to submit a referral.

To nominate an older adult who is at least 60 years of age and lives in Chautauqua County, visit chautauquacountyny.gov/SantaForSeniors to access and complete the referral form. The completed referral form can be returned it to any Chautauqua County Office for Aging Services office in Dunkirk, Mayville or Jamestown. Forms may also be faxed to 716-753-4844 or emailed to CCNYC@chqgov.com.

In addition to nominating seniors, residents and organizations can support the campaign by donating needed items, organizing collection drives, volunteering to sort and pack gift bags, or helping deliver gifts and meals in December.

Residents interested in participating or learning more about the program can contact NY Connects at 716-753-4582. For more information about Santa for Seniors, including nomination details and opportunities to get involved, visit chautauquacountyny.gov/SantaForSeniors.