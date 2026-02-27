Officials Call On Trump Administration To Refund Tariff Payments

State and Federal leaders are calling on the Trump Administration to refund tariff payments to businesses and consumers.

This comes after a U.S. Supreme Court decision overturned sweeping tariffs Trump justified under the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act.

Governor Kathy Hochul said based on estimates by the Yale Budget Lab, the average New York household has faced an estimated $1,751 in added costs due to tariffs since they were enacted last year, for a total estimated $13.5 billion statewide impact.

In addition to the impact of Trump tariffs on millions of consumers, Hochul has also highlighted the harm caused by tariffs on New York’s small businesses and particularly farmers across the state. As part of her 2026 State of the State, Hochul has proposed $30 million in tariff relief to help support impacted farmers across the state. She said even with the recent Supreme Court ruling overturning Trump’s tariffs, many farmers across New York are facing major challenges.

Over 80 percent of agrochemical imports and 70 percent of farm machinery imports come from countries facing tariffs of 10 percent or more. Farmers will have trouble finding other suppliers to avoid tariffs due to the high concentration of imports from high-tariff countries.

Farms statewide face higher expenses for fertilizer and equipment, with some farmers indicating that their businesses face increases up to $20,000 annually, while milk exports have fallen 7 percent.

The tariff relief package would deliver direct payments to New York specialty crop growers, livestock producers, dairy farmers, and aquaculture farmers to help address the challenges faced by impacted farmers across the state.

U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand also is demanding that Trump end his tariff chaos and refund American consumers and small businesses what they paid in tariff cost increases.

She said, nationwide, the tariffs generated more than $130 billion in revenue with an estimated 96% of those coming from American businesses and consumers, and affected nearly all imported goods.

Gillibrand demanded that the Trump administration immediately begin issuing refunds to small businesses for the additional costs they incurred from the illegal tariffs and ensure that those funds are passed through to consumers.