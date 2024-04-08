Once In A Lifetime Solar Eclipse Crosses WNY Today

Western New York will experience totality today as the Great American Solar Eclipse darkens the sky this afternoon.

The last time our region experienced such a phenomenon was in 1925, making this upcoming celestial display an unprecedented experience for residents and visitors.

The next total solar eclipse in the United States is not anticipated until 2044 with a total eclipse not visible in New York State until 2079.

The Partial Phase Commencement will begin in Jamestown at 2:03 PM as the Moon gently intersects the Sun.

The transition to Totality Begins at 3:17 PM where the Moon starts its journey to completely obscure the Sun.

Maximum Totality will happen at 3:20 PM with the Moon perfectly aligning with the Sun, casting a surreal spectacle that transforms the daylight into an ethereal twilight.

Totality will end at 3:23 PM

The Conclusion of Partial Phase will take place at 4:31 PM as the Moon completes its trajectory across the Sun.

For exact timing, enter your zip code at NASA‘s Solar Eclipse site