One Dead, Firefighter Injured In Senior High Rise Fire

One person has died and a firefighter was injured in the fire at the Senior High Rise on West Fifth Street in Jamestown Monday night.

The Jamestown Fire Department said following an investigation, they determined the fire was caused by unattended cooking on a stove top in the kitchen of an apartment on the seventh floor of the building.

The person who lived in that apartment died. Their name has not been released at this time.

Jamestown Police and other police agencies helped evacuate over 90 people, some needing assistance, from the building.

Jamestown Mayor Kim Ecklund said the American Red Cross helped provide housing for 30 residents Monday evening with the hope to get some of those residents back into their apartments in the coming days.

The Jamestown Housing Authority owns and operates the high rise.