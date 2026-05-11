One New Candidate, Two Incumbents Running For Three Seats On Jamestown School Board

One new candidate has filed petitions to run for Jamestown School Board.

Carmela Proctor is seeking her first term on the Board of Education. A lifelong resident, Proctor retired from Jamestown Public Schools in 2016 after spending 18 years as Principal of Jefferson Middle School. Prior to that, she served 17 years as an elementary special education teacher in the district. A proud graduate of Jamestown High School, she is a member of Zion Covenant Church and the Jamestown Area YMCA. She received her associates degree from Jamestown Community College, her undergraduate degree in special education at SUNY Buffalo State, and her master’s and administrative degrees from SUNY Fredonia.

Joining Proctor on the ballot are incumbents Christine Schnars and Paul Abbott.

Schnars is seeking her fourth term since returning to the board in 2017. She first joined the board in 1987 and has previously served as its president and vice president. She was installed as president of the New York State School Boards Association board of directors in October and serves on the E2CCB Board of Education. She is a past president of the Fletcher PTA and served on the NYSPTA Board of Governors. Schnars, her late husband Jim, and her four children are all JHS alumni. She has five grandchildren currently enrolled in JPS.

Abbott is seeking his seventh term, having started on the board in July 2008. He has served as the Board of Education President since 2016. Abbott is a JHS alumnus and graduated from JCC, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Academy and the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Va. He is retired as the Investigative Commander of the Jamestown Police Department and is currently employed by the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Department. Mr. Abbott and his wife, Jennifer, have two daughters: Kelsey, a 2013 JHS graduate and Hannah, a 2017 JHS graduate.

The three candidates are running for three open seats. One of the seats is currently occupied by John Panebianco, who is not running for reelection.

District voters will vote on school board candidates as well as the Jamestown Public Schools budget on Tuesday, May 19.

In addition to the proposed budget, voters will consider propositions related to the sale of the Harrison Street property to the Jamestown Board of Public Utilities and a library tax increase by the James Prendergast Library (more information can be found at prendergastlibrary.org).

A Budget Hearing will take place on Tuesday, May 12 at 6 p.m. at Persell Middle School, 375 Baker Street.

Voters can cast their vote at any of the three polling sites: Jefferson (195 Martin Road), Lincoln (301 Front Street), and Washington (159 Buffalo Street) schools. The polls will be open from noon to 9 p.m. on May 19.

For more information on the 2026-27 school budget and the board member election, visit jpsny.org/vote. For more information on the library tax increase, visit prendergastlibrary.org.