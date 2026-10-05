Organizations Celebrating Manufacturing Month

Organizations across the region are celebrating Manufacturing Month in October.

The month long observance highlights the critical role manufacturing plays in Western New York’s economy and the career opportunities available to the next generation.

In Chautauqua County alone, manufacturers generate approximately $5.1 billion in annual shipments, and manufacturing represents approximately 18% of the county’s workforce—more than twice the national share. New York State also identifies manufacturing as a foundational sector of Chautauqua County’s economy.

The impact of manufacturing is significant across the Southern Tier. The three-county region of Allegany, Cattaraugus, and Chautauqua, served by the Manufacturers Association of the Southern Tier, employs more than 18,000 people in manufacturing and generates approximately $7.5 billion in annual manufacturing shipments. Manufacturing represents approximately 15% of the three-county workforce, demonstrating the sector’s outsized importance to the regional economy.

The challenge facing manufacturers is not simply creating jobs; it is ensuring that young people understand the opportunities that already exist and have clear pathways to pursue them.

Dream It Do It Western New York Chairman Chris Lanski said, “Manufacturing Month gives us an opportunity to introduce those students to careers they may never have considered and to show them that manufacturing today is about technology, creativity, problem-solving, and innovation. Dream It Do It is about creating those connections early and giving students meaningful experiences that can help them discover a pathway to a successful future right here in Western New York.”

Modern manufacturing increasingly requires employees with skills in machining, welding and fabrication, industrial maintenance, automation, robotics, engineering, quality, advanced production, and other technical fields. Dream It Do It identifies welding, machining, electro-mechanical technology, mechanics, quality assurance, and production operations among the region’s priority skilled occupations.

Dream It Do It Western New York is building an early talent pipeline across Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, and Niagara counties by connecting middle and high school students with hands-on learning, manufacturing career exploration, employer experiences, industry-recognized credentials, and pathways into education, training, and employment.

Throughout the year, and with an intensified focus during Manufacturing Month, Dream It Do It works with schools and manufacturers to move students beyond simply hearing about manufacturing careers to actually experiencing them.

Through Manufacturing Technology Tours, Girls in Manufacturing, Create Your Future, Manufacturing Mayhem, STEM/TECH Wars, and other hands-on career exploration experiences, students have opportunities to meet people working in manufacturing, enter manufacturing facilities, experience technology firsthand, and understand the education and skills required for different career pathways.

Manufacturing Month also provides an opportunity for manufacturers, educators, parents, and community organizations to consider the role they can play in strengthening Western New York’s future workforce.

Throughout October, Dream It Do It Western New York and its partners will highlight manufacturers, manufacturing careers, and opportunities for students to experience the industry firsthand.

For information about Dream It Do It Western New York, Manufacturing Month activities, or opportunities for schools and manufacturers to participate, visit DIDIWNY.org, email info@didiwny.com, or call 716-483-1833.

To learn more about incentives and support provided to manufacturers looking to expand or relocate to Chautauqua County, visit ChooseCHQ.com or call the CCIDA at 716-661-8900