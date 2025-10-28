Outdoor Enthusiasts Encouraged To Avoid Caves, Mines In Order Not To Disturb Hibernating Bats

Outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to refrain from visiting caves and mines during the fall and winter months.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation said those who take these actions help reduce human disturbance to endangered and threatened bats.

The DEC made the plea as part of Bat Week, which is observed annually on October 24 through 31 in the United States and Canada as a way to build support for the conservation of bats – a frequently misunderstood species.

DEC Commissioner Amanda Lefton said, “Disturbing bats from their hibernation patterns can cause unnecessary harm to their systems and recovery. When outdoors this time of year, please do not venture into caves and move away quietly to ensure bats can remain in their natural hibernation patterns.”

These nocturnal flying mammals are more helpful to people than harmful, with most species having absolutely no interest in biting other mammals. There are nine species of bats in New York, all of which are insectivores that help control pest populations across the state. Their voracious appetites for insects help limit the amount of pesticides used for crops and gardens, reduce mosquitoes, and may help limit the spread of invasive insects in New York.

Of the nine bat species found in New York, six are cave bats that hibernate in caves and mines throughout the winter. Three tree bat species migrate to warmer areas. All these bats need to build up fat stores in the fall to make sure they have enough energy to carry them through their long hibernation or migration. They do this by consuming up to their bodyweight in insects each night. During this time, known as the fall swarm, bats are also congregating in large numbers to mate. For cave bats, this means they are using their hibernation sites to find potential mates before hunkering down inside for the upcoming winter, making these sites even more valuable to them.

Bats spend the winter hibernating in caves and mines where relatively constant, warm temperatures protect these mammals from harsh winter temperatures above ground. The health of bats is particularly vulnerable to human visitation to winter “hibernacula,” and especially harmful since the arrival of white-nose syndrome (WNS) in 2007, a fungus that has killed more than 90 percent of bats at hibernation sites in the state.

If bats are disturbed during hibernation, they raise their body temperature, depleting crucial fat reserves. This stored fat is the only source of energy available to the bats until the weather warms in spring and insects become readily available. The more frequently bats are disturbed, the less likely they are to survive the long winter months underground without eating.

In recent years, scientists have found evidence of recovery of the once-common little brown bat throughout New York State. While this seeming stabilization provides a hopeful outlook after more than a decade of devastating population declines, similar evidence of stabilization has not been seen for other severely affected bat species.

The DEC reminds the public to follow all posted notices restricting access to caves and mines. If bats are discovered hibernating in a cave, DEC urges visitors to leave quickly and quietly to minimize disturbance. Anyone entering a listed bat hibernation site from Oct. 1 through April 30, the typical hibernation period for bats, may be subject to prosecution.

For more information on bats, including state and federally listed species like Indiana bat and Northern long-eared bat, visit DEC’s website.