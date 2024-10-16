Outdoor Enthusiasts Encouraged To Respectfully Share The Woods

Outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to respectfully share the woods and follow safety precautions this fall and winter.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation requested hikers, nature photographers, leaf peepers, mountain bikers, hunters, and trappers follow safety measures while afield.

Regular big game hunting season in the Northern Zone begins October 26 and closes December 8. Bowhunting season for deer and bear is ongoing in the Southern Zone and ends at the beginning of the regular firearms season on November 16.

Tips for hikers and hunters venturing afield this fall include:

– Tell someone intended destinations and return times. If plans change, notify them;

– Dress for the weather and plan for both location and elevation changes;

– Become familiar with planned hiking trails or hunting areas;

– Wear bright clothing; blaze orange or blaze pink. Bright colors allow hikers and hunters to be seen more easily and from farther away; and,

– Pack a light source, map, and first aid kit.

While hunting-related shooting incidents involving non-hunters are extremely rare, the DEC encourages all outdoor adventurers to be aware of the presence of others enjoying New York’s natural resources. Hikers should be aware they may meet hunters bearing firearms or archery equipment while hiking on trails. Hunters are fellow outdoor recreationists and hunting is permitted on Forest Preserve and Conservation Easement lands. Hunters should likewise recognize they may encounter hikers and others enjoying the outdoors.

Hunting is among the most popular forms of wildlife recreation in the state, with almost 600,000 New Yorkers participating.

Hunting is safe and is getting safer thanks to the efforts of DEC’s Hunter Education program, volunteer instructors, and the vigilance of hunters. The last few years have been the safest on record with 2021 and 2022 having the fewest ever number of hunting-related shooting incidents, and 2019 and 2023 tying for second.

Hunters looking for solitude can minimize the disturbance associated with other forms of recreation by following a few tips. Before a season opens, when hunters are scouting for the perfect spot or stand location, take the time to check if the planned location is a popular one. Avoid crowding other hunters and recognize that if a hunting location is near a popular hiking spot, noise can be a factor. If a preferred hunting spot is too crowded, identify an alternative location ahead of time.

When adventuring with a pet, make sure to keep them on a leash. Loose pets can cause problems with other recreators and can get into trouble with wild animals. Also, to make pets more identifiable in the woods, give them a brightly colored collar, leash, or other covering.