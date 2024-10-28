Outdoor Enthusiasts Encouraged To Stay Out of Caves, Mines in Fall and Winter To Protect Hibernating Bats

As part of International Bat Week, outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to refrain from visiting caves and mines during the fall and winter months.

The State Department of Environmental Conservation says bats spend the winter hibernating in underground cavities where relatively constant, warm temperatures protect them from harsh winter temperatures above ground. Bats‘ health is particularly vulnerable to human visitation at these “hibernacula” in the winter, and especially harmful since the arrival of white-nose syndrome, a fungus that has killed more than 90 percent of bats at hibernation sites in the state.

Interim Commissioner Sean Mahar said, “Bats play a critical role in our environment and in pollination of many commercially and locally important fruit species. In New York State, native bats help control insect populations and temper the impacts of outbreaks of spongy moths and other common forest and agricultural pests. DEC urges outdoor adventurers to protect New York’s bats by avoiding caves and mines altogether. Even the quietest cave visits will disturb bats settling down for the winter.”

There are nine species of bats in New York, six of which are “cave bats,” meaning they hibernate in caves and mines throughout the winter, while the three tree bat species migrate to warmer areas. All of these bats need to build up fat stores in the fall to ensure they have enough energy to carry them through their long hibernation or migration; they do this by consuming up to their bodyweight in insects each night. During this time, known as the fall swarm, bats are also congregating in large numbers to mate. For cave bats, this means they are using their hibernation sites to find potential mates before hunkering down inside for the winter, making these sites even more valuable to them.

The DEC reminds the public to follow all posted notices restricting access to caves and mines. If outdoor enthusiasts discover bats hibernating in a cave, the DEC urges visitors to leave quickly and quietly to minimize disturbance. Anyone entering a listed bat hibernation site from October 1 through April 30, the typical hibernation period for bats, may be subject to fines.

Other ways people can help bats in New York include:

– Planting a pollinator garden to increase prey availability for bats, who feed on insects;

– Putting up a bat box on their property to offer bats a summer roost safe from predators and human activity (see options for bat box designs and DIY instructions); and

– Contacting a bat certified Nuisance Wildlife Control Operator (NWCO) when looking to remove bats safely from their homes (find a list of NWCOs)

Learn more at https://batweek.org/