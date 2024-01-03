Over $2.6 Million In Housing Money Coming to Chautauqua County

Over $2.6 million in housing money is coming to Chautauqua County.

The funding is part of more than $46 million in grant awards to support affordable homeownership across the state. The grants will help low- and moderate-income families make repairs or safety upgrades to their homes, replace manufactured homes, and provide down payment assistance for first-time buyers.

The grants – administered by New York State Homes and Community Renewal’s Office of Community Renewal – were awarded to nonprofit organizations and localities to help preserve affordable housing, support veterans and older New Yorkers, increase access to homeownership, and strengthen local economies.

Chautauqua Home Rehabilitation & Improvement Corporation, or CHRIC, will receive a total of $1,099,000 in housing rehabilitation, Access to Home program funds, and Restore funds.

Access to Home program provides financial assistance to make homes accessible for low- and moderate-income persons with disabilities so that they can continue living safely and comfortably in their residences or return to live in their residences instead of in an institutional setting.

RESTORE provides financial resources to assist senior citizen homeowners with the cost of addressing emergencies and code violations that pose a threat to their health and safety or affect the livability of the home. Assistance for the cost of these critical repairs enables seniors to continue to live independently in their homes.

The City of Jamestown will receive $120,000 in RESTORE funds for emergency repairs for elderly homeowners.

The Village of Sherman will receive $493,000 for housing rehabilitation and $430,000 from the Mobile and Manufactured Home Replacement program. That program assists low- and moderate-income homeowners to replace dilapidated mobile or manufactured homes that are sited on land owned by the homeowner with a new manufactured, modular, or site-built home.

The village of Westfield also will receive $493,000 for a housing rehabilitation program.