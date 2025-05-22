Paint CHQ Apprenticeship Program Still Accepting Applications

Applications are still being accepted for the Paint CHQ Apprenticeship Program.

The program is a hands-on initiative designed to equip individuals with the skills, knowledge, and real-world experience necessary to develop large-scale murals.

Applications are being accepted through June 1, 2025.

Eligibility requirements include:

· Applicant must be 18 or older, or have parental permission

· Applicant must reside in Chautauqua County, NY

· Applicant MUST be able to volunteer some hours to this apprentice program during Paint CHQ mural festival: September 7 – September 13, 2025

Officially announced earlier this year, Paint CHQ is a new public art initiative intended to highlight and bring new interest to communities in Chautauqua County. The project is being coordinated by the Chautauqua County Partnership for Economic Growth (CCPEG), in collaboration with the Chautauqua County Department of Planning & Development. It will culminate with a County-wide festival the second week of September that involves the creation of large public murals in Dunkirk, Falconer, Sherman, and Westfield. As part of the initiative, Professional artists have been selected to create the artwork. Both the artists and the specific locations will be announced this summer.

The goals and purpose of Paint CHQ include highlighting community assets, embracing the value of public art investment, bringing visitors to Chautauqua County communities, encouraging economic growth, building a foundation for more public art investment, and improving quality of place.

To sign up for the Apprenticeship Program or to learn more about the Paint CHQ Festival in September, visit ChooseCHQ.com/PaintCHQ. Inquiries about the program can also be sent via email to project coordinator Rebecca Wurster at WursterR@chqgov.com, or call 716-363-3620.