Panama Woman Charged With Animal Cruelty

A Panama woman has been charged with animal cruelty.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies were dispatched to Niobe Road just before noon on Sunday, February 2 on a report of animal cruelty.

An investigation found that 39-year old Heather Carlson allegedly sold five ducks that were not properly cared for with two of the five ducks passed away before they could receive medical attention. The three remaining ducks were euthanized due to their condition.

Carlson was issued an appearance ticket and will appear in the Town of North Harmony Court at a later date.