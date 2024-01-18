Parents Invited To Share Child Care Experiences During ‘Power Hour’

Parents are being invited to share their experiences with child care during a “Power Hour” today.

The Chautauqua Child Care Council of Chautauqua Opportunities, Inc., is calling on all parents to participate in the virtual event today from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m.

It’s being sponsored by the Empire State Campaign for Child Care and Moms Rising.

Parents are encouraged to share whether they’re struggling or have struggled to afford high-quality child care, if they’re having trouble finding child care in the area, if there are long waitlists, if someone in the family had to quit their job because child care was too expensive or not available; and more.

To register, visit : https://www.mobilize.us/momsrising/event/595572/ or go to https://www.chautauquaopportunities.com/chautauqua-child-care-council-advocacy/.

For help finding and affording child care; or if you are interested in becoming a child care provider, contact the Chautauqua Child Care Council at 1-800-424-4532.