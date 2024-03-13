Patrick Slagle Resigns From Jamestown School Board

Pat Slagle has resigned from the Jamestown School Board.

The board voted on and accepted his resignation Tuesday night.

Slagle’s resignation comes following his acceptance of a new position with the New York State Court System, which has a requirement that its members cannot serve on public boards.

Slagle said it’s been a “heck of a 12 years” of service on the board, “It’s been great seeing how the district has advanced, been responsive to the community, and each year capping off with graduation is just an amazing sight to see all the hard work we do all year long. So, I thank you all for the hard work you’ve put in and encourage people to give the Board of Education an opportunity to try it out.”

Slagle has also served as the board’s vice-president since 2017.

School Board President Paul Abbott thanked Slagle for his years of service, “You have been a very committed board member. Your interest in the district, in the students, in the staff, and the families is genuine. You have been a voice of reason on this board. You have given us all a lot of insight and things to think about when we are making some of our tougher decisions.”

The School Board will announce next steps in filling Slagle’s vacancy during its March 26 meeting.